India's Tariff Proposal: A Boost for US Trade?

President Donald Trump announced that India has expressed a willingness to eliminate tariffs on American products, although New Delhi has not immediately confirmed this offer.

During a business roundtable event in Doha, Qatar, as part of his Mideast tour, Trump also discussed Apple's initiative to establish iPhone manufacturing facilities there.

Trump emphasized the difficulty of penetrating the Indian market but stated that India is now proposing a zero-tariff deal. This move highlights the US's strategic partnerships, particularly within the Quad alliance with India, Japan, and Australia, aimed at countering China's regional expansion.

