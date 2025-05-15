Left Menu

India's Tariff Proposal: A Boost for US Trade?

President Donald Trump claims India proposed to eliminate tariffs on US goods. The statement, made in Doha, coincided with Apple's manufacturing plans for iPhones in India. The comment highlights US-India relations within Quad, countering China's influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:35 IST
President Donald Trump announced that India has expressed a willingness to eliminate tariffs on American products, although New Delhi has not immediately confirmed this offer.

During a business roundtable event in Doha, Qatar, as part of his Mideast tour, Trump also discussed Apple's initiative to establish iPhone manufacturing facilities there.

Trump emphasized the difficulty of penetrating the Indian market but stated that India is now proposing a zero-tariff deal. This move highlights the US's strategic partnerships, particularly within the Quad alliance with India, Japan, and Australia, aimed at countering China's regional expansion.

