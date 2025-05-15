Mayawati Demands BJP Action After Minister's Remarks on Muslim Woman Army Officer

BSP leader Mayawati has condemned the alleged derogatory comments made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an Indian Army officer. She has urgently called for action from the BJP to uphold national unity and dignity following the remarks.

Mayawati remarked on the inappropriateness of such comments, particularly targeting a Muslim woman officer, who served as a lead spokesperson during Operation Sindoor. Criticism from the former UP chief minister has highlighted this as a threat to national pride.

Following public outrage and a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, an FIR was registered invoking charges of threatening national unity and communal harmony. Shah offered an apology but his comments remain under scrutiny, amidst growing calls for comprehensive action to address communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)