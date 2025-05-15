Left Menu

Mayawati Demands BJP Action After Minister's Remarks on Muslim Woman Army Officer

BSP chief Mayawati condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks about Muslim Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. She urged BJP for concrete action after FIR registration but insisted more is needed to defend national unity and The case involves charges of endangering national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:38 IST
Mayawati Demands BJP Action After Minister's Remarks on Muslim Woman Army Officer
Mayawati Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

BSP leader Mayawati has condemned the alleged derogatory comments made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, an Indian Army officer. She has urgently called for action from the BJP to uphold national unity and dignity following the remarks.

Mayawati remarked on the inappropriateness of such comments, particularly targeting a Muslim woman officer, who served as a lead spokesperson during Operation Sindoor. Criticism from the former UP chief minister has highlighted this as a threat to national pride.

Following public outrage and a Madhya Pradesh High Court order, an FIR was registered invoking charges of threatening national unity and communal harmony. Shah offered an apology but his comments remain under scrutiny, amidst growing calls for comprehensive action to address communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025