In a development that has left the world on edge, Russian President Vladimir Putin opted to send aides rather than attend peace talks with Ukraine, sparking criticism from European allies. Hosted in Turkey, these discussions aimed to bridge the widening gap between Russia and Ukraine amidst escalating tensions.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been prepared for a direct engagement, the Kremlin's decision to dispatch a lower-level delegation was seen as a diplomatic slight, raising questions about Russia's commitment to genuine peace talks. The uncertainty over Ukraine's response adds complexity to an already tense situation.

As international pressure mounts, with U.S. President Donald Trump urging an end to hostilities, the absence of Putin has dampened expectations for a breakthrough. Zelenskiy remains steadfast on a ceasefire, but Putin's conditions for discussions complicate the path to resolution in this historic conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)