Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized BJP's Vijay Shah for remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Singh questioned PM Modi's stance and highlighted BJP's agenda of communal politics. Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered an FIR against Shah, while Singh praised Operation Sindoor and questioned US's role in India-Pakistan ceasefire.
- Country:
- India
In a heated critique, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh called attention to controversial comments made by BJP minister Vijay Shah, likening him to the 'BJP's troll army.' Singh questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi found Shah's remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi suitable.
Singh accused the BJP of consistently trying to distort issues into Hindu-Muslim debates, citing Shah's remarks regarding Colonel Qureshi's involvement in Operation Sindoor as proof. A video showing Shah's alleged offensive comments against Qureshi recently went viral, stirring significant controversy.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned Shah's language, ordering an FIR against him. Singh praised the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor and expressed skepticism over the US's involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, urging PM Modi to convene with opposition leaders about the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
Jammu and Kashmir Villages on High Alert Amid Ceasefire Violations
Ukraine Open to Peace Talks When Moscow Commits to Real Ceasefire
Rising Tensions: India-Pakistan Clash Over LoC Ceasefire Violations
India Warns Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Over Ceasefire Violations