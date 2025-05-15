Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor

In a heated critique, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh called attention to controversial comments made by BJP minister Vijay Shah, likening him to the 'BJP's troll army.' Singh questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi found Shah's remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi suitable.

Singh accused the BJP of consistently trying to distort issues into Hindu-Muslim debates, citing Shah's remarks regarding Colonel Qureshi's involvement in Operation Sindoor as proof. A video showing Shah's alleged offensive comments against Qureshi recently went viral, stirring significant controversy.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned Shah's language, ordering an FIR against him. Singh praised the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor and expressed skepticism over the US's involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, urging PM Modi to convene with opposition leaders about the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)