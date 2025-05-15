Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized BJP's Vijay Shah for remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Singh questioned PM Modi's stance and highlighted BJP's agenda of communal politics. Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered an FIR against Shah, while Singh praised Operation Sindoor and questioned US's role in India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:35 IST
Controversy Ignites Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated critique, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh called attention to controversial comments made by BJP minister Vijay Shah, likening him to the 'BJP's troll army.' Singh questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi found Shah's remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi suitable.

Singh accused the BJP of consistently trying to distort issues into Hindu-Muslim debates, citing Shah's remarks regarding Colonel Qureshi's involvement in Operation Sindoor as proof. A video showing Shah's alleged offensive comments against Qureshi recently went viral, stirring significant controversy.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned Shah's language, ordering an FIR against him. Singh praised the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor and expressed skepticism over the US's involvement in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, urging PM Modi to convene with opposition leaders about the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025