Political Shift: John Barla's Strategic Move to TMC

In a significant political development, John Barla, former BJP leader and Union minister, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Barla, originally elected from Alipurduars on a BJP ticket in 2019, voiced his frustration, citing a lack of support for his efforts to aid tribal communities.

The BJP's decision to replace Barla as their candidate for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Manoj Tigga prompted his departure. The switch to Tigga, the party's chief whip in the state assembly, reflects a strategic shift that paid off with a victory for the party.

Barla expressed optimism about working under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, hoping to better advocate for tribal development. This move has stirred conversations about Barla's future in West Bengal's political arena.

