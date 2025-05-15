Political Shift: John Barla's Strategic Move to TMC
John Barla, a former BJP leader and Union minister, has switched allegiance to the Trinamool Congress. Barla claimed he was hindered in his efforts to support tribal communities while in the BJP. After being replaced as the BJP's candidate for Alipurduars, Barla looks to the TMC for better support.
In a significant political development, John Barla, former BJP leader and Union minister, has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Barla, originally elected from Alipurduars on a BJP ticket in 2019, voiced his frustration, citing a lack of support for his efforts to aid tribal communities.
The BJP's decision to replace Barla as their candidate for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Manoj Tigga prompted his departure. The switch to Tigga, the party's chief whip in the state assembly, reflects a strategic shift that paid off with a victory for the party.
Barla expressed optimism about working under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, hoping to better advocate for tribal development. This move has stirred conversations about Barla's future in West Bengal's political arena.
