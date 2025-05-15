Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Rahul Gandhi vs. Bihar Administration

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleges police interference in Darbhanga; Bihar authorities threaten action for violation. Amid claims of government suppression, Gandhi vows change. Bihar administration denies allegations, sparking a political standoff. Local protests and upcoming elections add fuel to the contentious scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:07 IST
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the Bihar Police of attempting to obstruct his visit to the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga. This move prompted the local administration to consider legal action against him for purportedly violating Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Addressing his followers, Gandhi sharply criticized the ruling NDA government in Bihar, labeling it a "Double Engine Dhokebaaz Sarkaar" and accusing it of being undemocratic. He claimed that despite alleged roadblocks from the police, he successfully engaged with the local minority communities in Darbhanga, highlighting their influence in prompting national caste census discussions.

Heightening the political tension, Bihar Congress members publicly denounced the alleged last-minute cancellation of the event's permission as a "pre-planned conspiracy." The incident escalates in the run-up to the crucial Bihar Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

