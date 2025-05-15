Left Menu

Political Strains: Sudhakaran's Take on KPCC Leadership Transition

Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran expressed concerns over his recent replacement, critiquing the lack of consultation with senior leaders. While expressing no grievance against the party, he questioned the justifications provided for the leadership change. Sudhakaran affirmed support for the new president, Sunny Joseph, emphasizing unity and experience in leadership.

Former KPCC president K Sudhakaran has raised concerns over his recent replacement as the head of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. Despite offering conditional support to the new leadership, Sudhakaran criticized the lack of consultation with experienced leaders in the decision-making process.

While publicly endorsing his successor, Sunny Joseph, Sudhakaran questioned the justifications for the leadership transition, indicating that better communication could have prevented internal discord. He also noted the absence of protective measures during his term, though he expressed no personal grievances against the party.

Sudhakaran, who emphasized his continued influence and support within the party, highlighted the importance of leadership unity and experience in upcoming election campaigns. He remained optimistic about the capabilities of new leader Joseph, stressing the need for strong senior and youth leader collaboration.

