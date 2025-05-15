Left Menu

BJP Leadership Shifts: Annamalai's New Role Looms

BJP President Nainar Nagendran hints at new responsibilities for former state president K Annamalai. Nagendran, appointed as the new Tamil Nadu BJP chief, aims to boost ties with AIADMK before the 2026 Assembly elections. His recent initiatives focus on disciplinary awareness and strict measures against alcohol abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:18 IST
Nainar Nagendran on Annamalai new role in BJP(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President and current MLA from Tirunelveli, Nainar Nagendran, indicated on Thursday a possible shift in roles for former state president K Annamalai within the party, though details remain unconfirmed. Nagendran remarked, 'Former BJP state president Annamalai may be assigned a different responsibility within the party,' during a media engagement.

This announcement follows Nagendran's appointment as the Tamil Nadu BJP chief in April, succeeding Annamalai. The decision to replace Annamalai is viewed as a strategic maneuver to fortify the party's alliance with AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Nagendran's selection leverages his extensive experience within the AIADMK government.

Meanwhile, K Annamalai has chosen to embark on a three-month hiatus from active politics to pursue a leadership fellowship in London offered by the UK's Foreign Office. Nagendran recently participated in the Tiranga Yatra in Chennai, backing India's stance against Pakistan and commending the bravery of Indian soldiers.

During a visit to Tiruchirappalli, the BJP President stressed the necessity for stringent penalties for alcohol misusers and condemned the state government's inadequate response to these challenges. Nagendran referenced a recent event in Chennai attended by over 10,000 individuals, emphasizing the party's commitment to raising awareness and fostering discipline. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

