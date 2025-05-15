Left Menu

Portugal's Political Crossroads: High Stakes at the Polls

Portugal is holding its third general election in just over three years, with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro facing opposition over integrity concerns. The Democratic Alliance leads in polls but lacks a majority. Key issues include political stability, wages, taxes, immigration, and a housing crisis driven by rising costs and economic pressures.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Portugal heads to the polls for its third general election in over three years, as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro encounters integrity challenges. The early election was triggered after Montenegro's failure to win a confidence vote in March, following scrutiny over his family's data protection consultancy deals.

Opinion polls indicate Montenegro's Democratic Alliance leads but lacks a governing majority. The centre-left Socialists are second, followed by the far-right Chega party. Voter frustration is rising due to recurrent elections and unstable governance, with abstention expected to increase.

Major electoral issues include political stability, immigration, wages, taxes, and a housing crisis fuelled by economic factors. Montenegro's policies have focused on easing brain drain, but challenges persist as Portugal navigates economic and social dynamics amid growing trade tensions.

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

