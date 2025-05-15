Portugal's Political Crossroads: High Stakes at the Polls

Portugal heads to the polls for its third general election in over three years, as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro encounters integrity challenges. The early election was triggered after Montenegro's failure to win a confidence vote in March, following scrutiny over his family's data protection consultancy deals.

Opinion polls indicate Montenegro's Democratic Alliance leads but lacks a governing majority. The centre-left Socialists are second, followed by the far-right Chega party. Voter frustration is rising due to recurrent elections and unstable governance, with abstention expected to increase.

Major electoral issues include political stability, immigration, wages, taxes, and a housing crisis fuelled by economic factors. Montenegro's policies have focused on easing brain drain, but challenges persist as Portugal navigates economic and social dynamics amid growing trade tensions.

