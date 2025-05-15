Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claim: Mediating India-Pakistan Tensions

Former US President Donald Trump claimed to have mediated tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a ceasefire agreement. He reiterated this while speaking to US military personnel, emphasizing trade over conflict. India maintains the ceasefire was a bilateral decision without third-party involvement.

Former US President Donald Trump has again asserted his influential role in mediating the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a ceasefire agreement. Addressing military personnel in Qatar, Trump claimed his intervention helped defuse a potentially volatile situation between the South Asian neighbors.

Trump's remarks follow his previous claims of US-brokered ceasefire talks, which New Delhi disputes, maintaining the accord was achieved bilaterally. Despite Trump's statements, Indian government sources assert that no external parties were involved in the negotiations to cease military actions across the border.

In his speech, Trump suggested economic collaboration as an alternative to military conflict, a proposal he joked about given the centuries-old strife between India and Pakistan. Trump's comments and their implications have sparked a debate on the nature of US involvement in regional disputes and the credibility of such claims.

