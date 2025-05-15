Tharoor Clarifies Stance on Operation Sindoor amid Congress Deliberations

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor clarified his position on Operation Sindoor, stressing that his opinions are personal and do not represent the Congress party's viewpoint. Tharoor underscored the necessity of uniting under the national flag, particularly to contribute to the global discourse where India's voice is relatively unheard, especially in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

This clarification follows the Congress party's decision to distance itself from Tharoor's remarks on Operation Sindoor and the understanding reached between India and Pakistan. Tharoor noted he had not been officially addressed by the party regarding his statements, highlighting his independence in expressing views as an individual rather than a party spokesperson.

Tharoor endorsed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's statement that his views do not reflect the party's official stance, reinforcing that Congress had expressed full solidarity with the government and armed forces during the India-Pakistan conflict. Meanwhile, Congress continues to query Prime Minister Modi amidst Trump's mediation claims following India's precision strikes against terrorists post the Pahalgam attack.

