Left Menu

Tharoor Clarifies Stance on Operation Sindoor amid Congress Deliberations

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized his personal views on Operation Sindoor, separating them from the Congress party's stance. While the Congress distanced themselves from his remarks, Tharoor reiterated the importance of rallying around the national flag and shared support for India's actions amid US mediation claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:38 IST
Tharoor Clarifies Stance on Operation Sindoor amid Congress Deliberations
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor clarified his position on Operation Sindoor, stressing that his opinions are personal and do not represent the Congress party's viewpoint. Tharoor underscored the necessity of uniting under the national flag, particularly to contribute to the global discourse where India's voice is relatively unheard, especially in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

This clarification follows the Congress party's decision to distance itself from Tharoor's remarks on Operation Sindoor and the understanding reached between India and Pakistan. Tharoor noted he had not been officially addressed by the party regarding his statements, highlighting his independence in expressing views as an individual rather than a party spokesperson.

Tharoor endorsed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's statement that his views do not reflect the party's official stance, reinforcing that Congress had expressed full solidarity with the government and armed forces during the India-Pakistan conflict. Meanwhile, Congress continues to query Prime Minister Modi amidst Trump's mediation claims following India's precision strikes against terrorists post the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025