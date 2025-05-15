Left Menu

Call for Peace: Mehbooba Mufti Advocates for Ceasefire and Compensation

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti visited the families of those killed in Pakistani shelling in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir. She called for a lasting ceasefire, increased compensation, and job opportunities for affected families. Emphasizing the need for civilian bunkers, she urged swift government action for rehabilitation and peace restoration.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:23 IST
In a poignant appeal for peace, People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti visited families affected by recent Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar, urging a lasting ceasefire and enhanced government support.

Mufti, addressing the media, demanded an increase in compensation from the current Rs 10 lakh to a more substantial amount, along with government jobs for each bereaved family. Emphasizing the need for rebuilding efforts, she called for Rs 50 lakh to repair damaged homes.

Highlighting inadequate security provisions, Mufti advocated for civilian bunkers to protect communities during future shelling. She urged authorities to expedite rehabilitation efforts and stressed the importance of avoiding future conflicts, emphasizing that sustained peace is essential for the welfare of border residents.

