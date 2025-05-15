Left Menu

Erdogan Offers Turkey as Venue for Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to conduct peace talks in Turkey. Despite Putin's decision to send lower-level negotiators to Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized the importance of dialogue and a historic opportunity for peace between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:21 IST
In an effort to mediate peace, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan extended an invitation to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to conduct peace talks within Turkey's borders. Erdogan expressed Turkey's readiness to host these discussions whenever both parties are prepared to engage.

The meeting between Erdogan and Zelenskiy took place in Ankara after Russia opted to send negotiators of a lesser rank to Istanbul, sidestepping Ukraine's call for a face-to-face meeting between their leaders. Despite this, Turkey remains hopeful for productive dialogue.

Erdogan's office released a statement underlining the importance of maintaining communication channels. He noted the "historic opportunity" to initiate peace talks, emphasizing the necessity for both sides to find and engage on minimum common ground to progress toward peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

