Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in Indian Military Strategy

In a bold address, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged Congress and opposition parties to desist from questioning the efficacy of Operation Sindoor. Conducted with strategic foresight, the operation's objectives aim at dismantling terrorist networks without the need for direct military confrontation with Pakistan.

A rally initiated by Thakur elucidated the operation's precise objectives: neutralizing terrorists, eliminating high-value targets, disrupting support infrastructure, and ensuring civilian safety. Strategic strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab marked success against formidable adversaries like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal hailed the operation as a revolutionary milestone. Highlighting India's technological and strategic prowess, he emphasized that over 30 Pakistani air bases and multiple terror structures were neutralized, embodying a leap forward in Indian military operations without breaching borders.

