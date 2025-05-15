India's Stand on Kashmir: No Mediation Needed

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has firmly declared that India does not require any external mediation, including from US President Donald Trump, on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing India's determination to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if necessary. Speaking at a press conference, he underlined the nation's readiness to engage militarily if diplomatic efforts fail to yield results.

Athawale praised India's 'Operation Sindoor', noting that it effectively targeted terror hideouts and underscored India's capability to take decisive action against Pakistan's provocations. He stated that the army's robust actions in the region have already demonstrated India's unwillingness to compromise regarding its territorial claims.

The Minister urged opposition parties not to politicize India's strategic actions against terrorism and stressed that the issue remains strictly bilateral. India has reiterated its firm stance that any threat to national security will be met with appropriate military responses, maintaining a policy of bilateral resolution without third-party mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)