Left Menu

India's Stand on Kashmir: No Mediation Needed

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that India does not require mediation from the US or others on the Kashmir issue. India is prepared to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using force, if necessary, and has already conducted operations like 'Operation Sindoor' to teach Pakistan a lesson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Jalna | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:52 IST
India's Stand on Kashmir: No Mediation Needed
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has firmly declared that India does not require any external mediation, including from US President Donald Trump, on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing India's determination to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if necessary. Speaking at a press conference, he underlined the nation's readiness to engage militarily if diplomatic efforts fail to yield results.

Athawale praised India's 'Operation Sindoor', noting that it effectively targeted terror hideouts and underscored India's capability to take decisive action against Pakistan's provocations. He stated that the army's robust actions in the region have already demonstrated India's unwillingness to compromise regarding its territorial claims.

The Minister urged opposition parties not to politicize India's strategic actions against terrorism and stressed that the issue remains strictly bilateral. India has reiterated its firm stance that any threat to national security will be met with appropriate military responses, maintaining a policy of bilateral resolution without third-party mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025