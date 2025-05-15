Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to India's Brave Armed Forces
The Tiranga Yatra organized by the BJP in Malleswaram expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their valor during 'Operation Sindoor'. It saw broad participation and contained strong rhetoric against Pakistan. Political leaders criticized the Congress's ambiguous stance on war and praised Prime Minister Modi's decisive actions.
Thursday's Tiranga Yatra organized by the BJP in Malleswaram had a massive turnout as it celebrated the Indian armed forces' valor demonstrated during 'Operation Sindoor'. The event was marked by displays of patriotism under an enormous tricolor banner.
Speaking at the event, retired Air Marshal AV Murali asserted that 'Operation Sindoor' remains active and issued a stern warning to Pakistan against future misadventures. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his robust political decisions.
Opposition leaders, including R Ashoka, criticized the Congress for its inconsistent stance on warfare, citing historical indecisiveness during the Mumbai terror attacks. BJP leaders used the platform to reiterate their support for Modi's policies and actions against terrorism.
