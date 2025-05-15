Left Menu

Democracy or Dictatorship? Rahul Gandhi's Battle in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, despite obstacles from the JDU-BJP Bihar government, addressed students at a university event focusing on education and social justice. Congress leaders accuse the state of suppressing democratic rights. The incident highlights ongoing tensions over caste-based issues and reservations, with Gandhi as a vocal advocate for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:16 IST
Democracy or Dictatorship? Rahul Gandhi's Battle in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh episode of political friction between Congress and the JDU-BJP led government in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi faced barriers in reaching students at Mithila University's Ambedkar Hostel. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the government, accusing it of tyrannical practices intended to stifle communication with marginalized communities.

Despite being allegedly barred from organizing the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad,' Gandhi engaged with the students, raising pressing issues about education, caste-based reservations, and employment. Kharge and other Congress leaders called the incident a democratic dysfunction while stressing the unwavering fight for social justice.

Videos shared on social platforms by Congress show police actions aimed to prevent Gandhi's event from taking place. This clash underscores broader societal tensions, with Congress asserting that resistance against the marginalization of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals will continue to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025