Democracy or Dictatorship? Rahul Gandhi's Battle in Bihar

In a fresh episode of political friction between Congress and the JDU-BJP led government in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi faced barriers in reaching students at Mithila University's Ambedkar Hostel. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lambasted the government, accusing it of tyrannical practices intended to stifle communication with marginalized communities.

Despite being allegedly barred from organizing the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad,' Gandhi engaged with the students, raising pressing issues about education, caste-based reservations, and employment. Kharge and other Congress leaders called the incident a democratic dysfunction while stressing the unwavering fight for social justice.

Videos shared on social platforms by Congress show police actions aimed to prevent Gandhi's event from taking place. This clash underscores broader societal tensions, with Congress asserting that resistance against the marginalization of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals will continue to intensify.

