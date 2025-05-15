Tensions Skyrocket as Slovak PM Holds Meeting Under Tight Security
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico held a government meeting in Handlova under tight security, a year after surviving an assassination attempt. Fico accused the opposition of poisoning the political atmosphere, while facing criticism himself for increasing societal divisions. His attacker is set to face trial for terrorism.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico conducted a government meeting in Handlova with heightened security measures, marking the anniversary of an attempt on his life. Barriers and snipers secured the area while citizens underwent security checks to attend the gathering.
Fico criticized the opposition, blaming them for fostering a hostile political climate. Opposition leader Michal Simecka, however, contended that Fico himself was responsible for deepening societal divisions.
A year ago, Fico was seriously wounded by four bullets. His attacker, facing terrorism charges, cites political disagreement as the motive. The incident has since fueled political tensions, amidst protests and accusations of coup plotting against Fico's pro-Russian stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
