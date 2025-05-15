India's Focus on Peace: Vision to Eliminate Terrorism

Gurugram, May 15 (PTI): Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of eliminating terrorism without waging war at a recent seminar. Saini highlighted India's unique stance of maintaining strength alongside peace.

The seminar on 'Nation Building Through the Balance of Power and Peace' held at Vishwa Shanti Kendra saw tributes being paid to soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor. The Chief Minister lauded Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti's role in fostering an environment of peace and unity.

Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, extended tributes to the martyred soldiers and pledged financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh for each bereaved family.

