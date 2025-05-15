India's Focus on Peace: Vision to Eliminate Terrorism
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision to combat terrorism through peace rather than war. Speaking at a seminar, Saini honored martyred soldiers and praised Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti for promoting unity. Acharya Lokesh Muni announced financial support for soldiers' families.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram, May 15 (PTI): Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of eliminating terrorism without waging war at a recent seminar. Saini highlighted India's unique stance of maintaining strength alongside peace.
The seminar on 'Nation Building Through the Balance of Power and Peace' held at Vishwa Shanti Kendra saw tributes being paid to soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor. The Chief Minister lauded Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti's role in fostering an environment of peace and unity.
Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, extended tributes to the martyred soldiers and pledged financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh for each bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir
VP Dhankhar Stresses Forest Conservation as Key to Nation Building
Unearthing History: The Silent Search for Germany's Lost Soldiers
Congress' Jai Hind Yatra: A Pledge of Support for India's Brave Soldiers
Tragedy in Balochistan: Seven Soldiers Killed in Attack