Left Menu

India's Focus on Peace: Vision to Eliminate Terrorism

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vision to combat terrorism through peace rather than war. Speaking at a seminar, Saini honored martyred soldiers and praised Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti for promoting unity. Acharya Lokesh Muni announced financial support for soldiers' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:13 IST
India's Focus on Peace: Vision to Eliminate Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram, May 15 (PTI): Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of eliminating terrorism without waging war at a recent seminar. Saini highlighted India's unique stance of maintaining strength alongside peace.

The seminar on 'Nation Building Through the Balance of Power and Peace' held at Vishwa Shanti Kendra saw tributes being paid to soldiers martyred during Operation Sindoor. The Chief Minister lauded Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti's role in fostering an environment of peace and unity.

Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, extended tributes to the martyred soldiers and pledged financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh for each bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025