Caste Controversy Stirs Debate Over Indian Army's Unity

Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav claims a BJP minister targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi due to her religion while sparing Wing Commander Vyomika Singh considering her caste—sparking backlash about religion and caste biases within the Indian Army. Leaders express disappointment, highlighting unity and valor over divisive rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:15 IST
Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav ignited a political controversy after alleging that BJP ministers targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi due to her Muslim identity, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was spared over her Rajput caste.

These remarks stirred reactions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who defended the Indian Army's impartiality, emphasizing soldiers' commitment to 'Rashtradharma' beyond caste or religious divides.

Leaders across party lines, including Mayawati of BSP and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, criticized the caste-based allegations, underscoring the Indian Army's unity and valor in operations like Sindoor, irrespective of religious or caste affiliations.

