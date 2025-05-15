Caste Controversy Stirs Debate Over Indian Army's Unity
Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav claims a BJP minister targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi due to her religion while sparing Wing Commander Vyomika Singh considering her caste—sparking backlash about religion and caste biases within the Indian Army. Leaders express disappointment, highlighting unity and valor over divisive rhetoric.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav ignited a political controversy after alleging that BJP ministers targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi due to her Muslim identity, while Wing Commander Vyomika Singh was spared over her Rajput caste.
These remarks stirred reactions from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who defended the Indian Army's impartiality, emphasizing soldiers' commitment to 'Rashtradharma' beyond caste or religious divides.
Leaders across party lines, including Mayawati of BSP and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, criticized the caste-based allegations, underscoring the Indian Army's unity and valor in operations like Sindoor, irrespective of religious or caste affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Drives AI and Tech for Transparent Tax Collection
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Revenue Department Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh
CM Yogi Adityanath Commands Swift Action on UP Storm Relief
Yogi Adityanath Resolves Public Grievances at Janata Darshan
Yogi Adityanath Envisions Transformative Role for Farmers in Uttar Pradesh