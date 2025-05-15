Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Extends Peace Talk Offer to India Amid Military Tensions

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers talks to India for peace, emphasizing that addressing the Kashmir issue is crucial. His visit to Kamra air base follows intense cross-border military confrontations. India maintains its stance on Kashmir's status, while ongoing successes against terror sites heighten the region's tensions.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:30 IST
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, extended an olive branch to India, expressing readiness for peace talks. The announcement came during Sharif's visit to the Kamra air base, Punjab, where he met with military personnel engaged in recent hostilities with India.

Highlighting the essentiality of the Kashmir issue, Sharif stated that resolving it is fundamental to establishing 'conditions for peace.' His visit marked the second trip to a defense installation since the agreement to cease hostilities on May 10, following earlier cross-border skirmishes.

The latest military flare-up, spurred by the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan. Subsequent counter-attacks from both sides underscore the volatile nature of India-Pakistan relations, with hopes pinned on diplomatic engagement to improve prospects for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

