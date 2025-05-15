Shehbaz Sharif Extends Peace Talk Offer to India Amid Military Tensions

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, extended an olive branch to India, expressing readiness for peace talks. The announcement came during Sharif's visit to the Kamra air base, Punjab, where he met with military personnel engaged in recent hostilities with India.

Highlighting the essentiality of the Kashmir issue, Sharif stated that resolving it is fundamental to establishing 'conditions for peace.' His visit marked the second trip to a defense installation since the agreement to cease hostilities on May 10, following earlier cross-border skirmishes.

The latest military flare-up, spurred by the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India targeting terrorist sites in Pakistan. Subsequent counter-attacks from both sides underscore the volatile nature of India-Pakistan relations, with hopes pinned on diplomatic engagement to improve prospects for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)