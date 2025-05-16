Diplomatic Credential Ceremony Deferred Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

A pre-scheduled credential presentation ceremony for newly-appointed envoys at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been deferred. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cited scheduling issues for the delay.

The ceremony was initially arranged for diplomats from Turkiye, Thailand, Costa Rica, and other nations to officially present their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu. However, these plans are now on hold.

The postponement occurs amid strong criticism of Turkiye's diplomatic stance favoring Pakistan during recent military conflicts, adding a layer of diplomatic tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)