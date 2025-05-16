Left Menu

Diplomatic Credential Ceremony Deferred Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

A pre-scheduled ceremony for new envoys to present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu has been delayed. Originally set at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the deferment involves newly-appointed diplomats from Turkiye, Thailand, Costa Rica, and others amid tensions over Turkiye's support for Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pre-scheduled credential presentation ceremony for newly-appointed envoys at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been deferred. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cited scheduling issues for the delay.

The ceremony was initially arranged for diplomats from Turkiye, Thailand, Costa Rica, and other nations to officially present their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu. However, these plans are now on hold.

The postponement occurs amid strong criticism of Turkiye's diplomatic stance favoring Pakistan during recent military conflicts, adding a layer of diplomatic tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

