Staff Exodus Challenges FEMA's Hurricane Preparedness Amid Policy Shifts

FEMA's preparations for the upcoming hurricane season have been hampered by the departure of key staff members and low morale, according to a document obtained by Reuters. Despite reassurances from FEMA's chief, the agency is contending with a loss of nearly 2,000 full-time workers, following downsizing efforts under President Trump's federal adjustments.

The document highlights significant hurdles, such as coordination issues and resource gaps, as the agency gears up for an anticipated active hurricane period. The Trump administration has urged FEMA to transfer more responsibilities to state governments and has even suggested disbanding the agency entirely.

Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson, recently appointed, is addressing these challenges, advocating for streamlined operations conforming strictly to legal requirements, alongside shifting a larger financial responsibility for disaster response to states. Richardson emphasizes a future where states cover 50% of response costs, a sharp increase from the current 25% share.

