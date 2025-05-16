Republican Tax Bill Faces Internal Struggles

An ambitious tax bill proposed by Republicans is encountering significant hurdles within the party, primarily due to demands for deeper Medicaid cuts. These demands have caused delays in the legislative process as the bill risks adding trillions to the national debt over the next decade.

Despite the roadblocks, key Republican leaders remain optimistic about the bill's future. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise expressed confidence that last-minute negotiations would ensure the bill reaches the House floor for a vote next week. However, opposition from at least four hardliners could derail these plans.

The Republican Party appears divided, with moderates concerned about Medicaid cuts while hardliners push for a larger federal deduction for state and local taxes. The internal factions highlight the complex negotiations involved in advancing such sweeping fiscal policy. The bill seeks to extend tax cuts from Trump's first term, with contentious elements likely to influence its legislative journey.

