Left Menu

Caste Controversy Ignites Political Firestorm

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav defends his caste-related remarks amidst criticism from UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Yadav accuses the state of caste-based atrocities and media bias, while Adityanath calls the statements an insult to the army. BSP leader Mayawati also condemns the division of the army on caste lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:43 IST
Caste Controversy Ignites Political Firestorm
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate on caste dynamics in India, Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav stood firm on his recent remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Yadav highlighted numerous cases of discrimination against minorities, Dalits, and backward classes in northern states like Uttar Pradesh, accusing the UP government of overlooking such atrocities.

Yadav's comments drew sharp criticism from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who labeled them as "casteist." The Chief Minister accused Yadav of insulting the military's honor. In response, Yadav suggested that Adityanath reacted without fully understanding his statement, reinforcing that his criticism was directed towards those with a "corrupt mentality."

The controversy also caught the attention of BSP leader Mayawati, who condemned the division of the army on religious and caste grounds. She compared Yadav's remarks to previous controversial comments by BJP leader Vijay Shah. The debate underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding caste politics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025