Caste Controversy Ignites Political Firestorm

In a heated debate on caste dynamics in India, Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav stood firm on his recent remarks about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Yadav highlighted numerous cases of discrimination against minorities, Dalits, and backward classes in northern states like Uttar Pradesh, accusing the UP government of overlooking such atrocities.

Yadav's comments drew sharp criticism from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who labeled them as "casteist." The Chief Minister accused Yadav of insulting the military's honor. In response, Yadav suggested that Adityanath reacted without fully understanding his statement, reinforcing that his criticism was directed towards those with a "corrupt mentality."

The controversy also caught the attention of BSP leader Mayawati, who condemned the division of the army on religious and caste grounds. She compared Yadav's remarks to previous controversial comments by BJP leader Vijay Shah. The debate underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding caste politics in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)