Indian Traders and Universities Sever Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan Amid Tensions

Indian traders and educational institutions are cutting ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan over their support for Pakistan amid recent conflicts. Discussions in Delhi and prominent university cancellations highlight widespread moves against the two nations, notably fueled by security and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:50 IST
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal declared that traders nationwide are poised to sever business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This move comes in response to their recent support for Pakistan during conflicts following the Indian army's Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Trade representatives from 24 states convened in Delhi to voice their dissent against Turkey and Azerbaijan. According to Khandelwal, all Indian traders stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are prepared to discontinue dealings with countries opposing India.

Amidst these developments, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, joined apple growers demanding a ban on Turkish apple imports. Additionally, institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University have suspended agreements with Turkish entities, citing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

