Indian Traders and Universities Sever Ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan Amid Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal declared that traders nationwide are poised to sever business relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This move comes in response to their recent support for Pakistan during conflicts following the Indian army's Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Trade representatives from 24 states convened in Delhi to voice their dissent against Turkey and Azerbaijan. According to Khandelwal, all Indian traders stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and are prepared to discontinue dealings with countries opposing India.

Amidst these developments, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, joined apple growers demanding a ban on Turkish apple imports. Additionally, institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Maulana Azad National Urdu University have suspended agreements with Turkish entities, citing national security concerns.

