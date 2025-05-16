Left Menu

Celebrating Sikkim: 50 Years of Enriching India's Diversity

On the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the state's significant contributions to India. He recounted the legislative process leading to Sikkim's integration into India in 1975, emphasizing the importance of historical accounts detailing the merger's context and impact.

This Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Sikkim becoming a state of India, a milestone celebrated by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who praised the state's substantial contributions. Sikkim's integration was solidified through the legislative passage of the 36th Constitution Amendment Bill in April 1975.

The bill received approval from both houses of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha passing it on April 23 and the Rajya Sabha following suit three days later. Once the President granted assent, on May 16, 1975, Sikkim was officially designated as India's 22nd state with special provisions under Article 371-F.

Ramesh referred to prominent literature detailing the merger, including P.N. Dhar's 'Indira Gandhi, the Emergency, and Indian Democracy' and his own work 'Intertwined Lives.' These accounts provide valuable insights into the discussions and decisions that led to Sikkim's integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

