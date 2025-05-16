Joe Biden's Legacy: A Lingering Influence Over Democratic Politics

Joe Biden's legacy and current influence in Democratic politics are under scrutiny as concerns over his age and mental health rise again in political circles. A recent book alleges White House aides hid Biden's decline, fueling debates on his past decisions.

Several Democratic leaders express mixed feelings about Biden's leadership during his presidency. Figures like Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker offer differing views on Biden's health and effectiveness, highlighting a division within the party ranks.

Meanwhile, Republicans seize on Biden's challenges to overshadow President Trump's policies, using his perceived decline as a talking point in upcoming elections. The ongoing discourse raises questions about Biden's future role and its effect on the Democratic Party's strategy for midterms and beyond.

