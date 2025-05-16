Portugal's Democratic Dilemma: Elections Under the Spotlight

In Portugal, the centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD), led by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, has taken a notable lead in the latest opinion polls ahead of the upcoming general election. According to a survey released by Lisbon's Catholic University through broadcaster RTP, AD's support has climbed to 34%, marking a 2% increase from last week's poll.

The primary opposition, the centre-left Socialist Party (PS), has seen its support fall to 26%, a decrease of 2%. Despite the increase, AD remains unable to secure a parliamentary majority, which requires a minimum of 42% of votes, highlighting the challenges ahead in forming a stable government.

The far-right Chega party is on the rise, polling at 19%, which surpasses last year's 18%, amid scandals involving senior members. Meanwhile, the Liberal Initiative stands at 7%. The margin for the poll is 2.2%, with 1,741 people surveyed between May 6 to May 13, showcasing the shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)