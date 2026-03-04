Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

BEIJING, March 4 - Song Ping, a venerable Chinese Communist Party elder and the longest-surviving member of the influential Politburo Standing Committee, has passed away at the remarkable age of 109. His death in Beijing was attributed to illness, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

Born in 1917, Song was instrumental during the Communist Party's second generation of leadership. He worked closely with reformist Deng Xiaoping to reshape China's political landscape following Mao Zedong's 27-year rule. Among his notable achievements, Song was responsible for elevating Hu Jintao to political prominence, who later became China's leader before Xi Jinping.

Song served on the powerful Politburo Standing Committee from 1989 to 1992, holding various key party and government positions throughout his career. Early in his political journey, he also worked as a personal secretary to Zhou Enlai, the first premier of communist China, who served from 1949 until his death in 1976.

(With inputs from agencies.)