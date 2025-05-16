Left Menu

PMK's Steadfast Journey: Ramadoss Sets Sights on 2026 Elections

With minimal attendance at a meeting, PMK founder S. Ramadoss dismisses rumors of factionalism, asserting party unity and confidence in winning the 2026 Assembly elections. Despite a leadership reshuffle, Ramadoss remains determined and positive, setting an ambitious target for the upcoming electoral contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting marked by sparse attendance, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S. Ramadoss shrugged off any notion of internal discord within the party.

Despite hosting only 15 district secretaries at his Thailapuram residence, Ramadoss confidently stated the PMK's winning prospects in the forthcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Post-meeting comments touched upon a perceived slack in enthusiasm attributable to recent party events.

Emphasizing unity, he dismissed concerns of factional splits following his son's role adjustment within the party, affirming the PMK's cohesive structure and his leadership's enduring vigor. With eyes set on objectives, he projected a target of winning 40 seats in the impending elections, displaying unwavering optimism.

