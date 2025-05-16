High-Stakes Diplomacy: Talks on Ukraine and Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in critical discussions with the national security advisors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The meeting aimed to address ongoing issues pertaining to Ukraine and Iran, as confirmed by a U.S. official and observed by a Reuters witness.

Simultaneously, Russian and Ukrainian representatives gathered in Istanbul, marking the first direct peace negotiations in over three years. The talks come amid significant pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to bring an end to the most lethal conflict in Europe since World War Two.

The diplomatic efforts underscore the heightened urgency to stabilize geopolitical tensions and secure peaceful resolutions.

