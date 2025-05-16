Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Talks on Ukraine and Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with European national security advisors to deliberate on Ukraine and Iran. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul amid U.S. pressure to resolve the enduring European conflict through peace talks after a prolonged impasse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:55 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Talks on Ukraine and Iran
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in critical discussions with the national security advisors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The meeting aimed to address ongoing issues pertaining to Ukraine and Iran, as confirmed by a U.S. official and observed by a Reuters witness.

Simultaneously, Russian and Ukrainian representatives gathered in Istanbul, marking the first direct peace negotiations in over three years. The talks come amid significant pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to bring an end to the most lethal conflict in Europe since World War Two.

The diplomatic efforts underscore the heightened urgency to stabilize geopolitical tensions and secure peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025