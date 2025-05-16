Controversy Erupts Over Tulbul Navigation Barrage Revival

In a fiery exchange of words, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his successor Mehbooba Mufti have clashed over the revival of the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake. This dispute unfolds amidst the backdrop of the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, adding to the complexity of regional tensions.

Mehbooba Mufti criticized Omar Abdullah's proposal to resume the Tulbul project, labeling it as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative', citing concerns over its timing during ongoing Indo-Pakistani tensions. In response, Abdullah defended his stance, arguing that the treaty has historically disadvantaged the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

As both leaders continue their war of words, they accuse each other of opportunism and political theatrics. Abdullah emphasized the project's potential benefits for navigation and power generation, while Mufti warned against weaponizing water resources, reflecting deeper underlying political rivalries.

