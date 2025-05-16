Left Menu

APEC Tackles Global Trade Challenges Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group released a statement addressing 'fundamental challenges' in the global trading system but did not propose a unified response to significant U.S. tariffs affecting many of its members. The meeting highlighted ongoing trade tensions and the need for WTO reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:23 IST
APEC Tackles Global Trade Challenges Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of the U.S. imposing significant tariffs affecting over half of its 21 member economies, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group convened on Friday to confront 'fundamental challenges' facing the global trading system. However, the meeting concluded without a joint stance on countering these U.S. tariffs.

APEC members reiterated their commitment to the forum as a primary avenue for addressing regional economic cooperation. They expressed continued support for the World Trade Organization, while acknowledging its limitations and need for comprehensive reforms.

The U.S. perception of the WTO as disproportionately beneficial to China's exports informed some discussions, though member countries held divergent views on a unified response to the tariffs. Despite this, individual bilateral meetings unfolded, with hopes to lessen trade tensions and lower tariffs through dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025