Pope Leo XIV Emphasizes Migrant Dignity in Diplomatic Address
Pope Leo XIV, in his inaugural address to world diplomats, highlighted the importance of respecting migrant dignity. Born in the U.S. and having lived in Peru, he cited his personal background as a call for compassion. His views potentially challenge policies of the Trump administration on immigration.
In a significant speech to global diplomats, U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV stressed the importance of respecting the dignity of migrants, signaling possible friction with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. The pope, who grew up in Chicago and spent years as a missionary in Peru, shared his personal immigrant background.
Pope Leo XIV emphasized the unchanging dignity of individuals regardless of their circumstances, citing his roots in the Creole culture of New Orleans. His remarks arrive at a potentially contentious time, with Trump vowing mass deportations of illegal immigrants.
Continuing his predecessor's legacy, Leo advocated for peace, justice, and religious freedom, calling out arms trade and emphasizing traditional family values. He reinforced the Church's stance on marriage and abortion, reiterating commitment to inter-religious dialogue while expressing concerns about global conflicts.
