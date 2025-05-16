Tragic Toll in Gaza Amid Diplomatic Hopes

At least 82 individuals were killed following Israeli strikes in Gaza on Friday, coinciding with President Trump's regional tour conclusion.

The overnight strikes extended to various parts of Gaza, notably the outskirts of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis city.

Health officials reported 66 casualties transferred to the Indonesian hospital, while an additional 16 bodies were taken to Nasser hospital, raising the human toll in the conflict.

The attacks in northern Gaza unfolded as Trump's diplomatic visit to the Gulf states, excluding Israel, sparked hopes for a possible ceasefire or humanitarian relief to the beleaguered territory.

Despite peace hopes linked to Trump's presence, the Israeli blockade on Gaza persists into its third month, deepening the regional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)