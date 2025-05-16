Left Menu

Punjab's Drug Battle Intensifies with 'Nasha Mukti Yatra'

Amid increasing drug-related deaths, AAP and Congress clash over accountability in Punjab. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to tackle the crisis, while Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla criticised the government's handling. Both parties urge immediate action and community involvement to combat drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:54 IST
Punjab's Drug Battle Intensifies with 'Nasha Mukti Yatra'
AAP MP Malvinder Kang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing battle against drug abuse in Punjab has taken center stage, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress exchanging accusations about the government's effectiveness. On Friday, AAP MP Malvinder Kang reiterated the party's commitment to eradicate drug misuse, recalling assurances made by AAP leaders before the 2022 elections.

Despite these efforts, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlighted the escalating drug-related deaths, particularly in Amritsar, accusing the state government of mishandling the issue. Aujla emphasized that children continue to die from substance abuse, lamenting the current leadership's response.

In response, AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the commencement of a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra', as part of a larger initiative to eliminate narcotics. Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, emphasized community involvement to ensure addicts receive necessary treatment and to prevent drug selling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025