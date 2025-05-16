Punjab's Drug Battle Intensifies with 'Nasha Mukti Yatra'
Amid increasing drug-related deaths, AAP and Congress clash over accountability in Punjab. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to tackle the crisis, while Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla criticised the government's handling. Both parties urge immediate action and community involvement to combat drug abuse.
The ongoing battle against drug abuse in Punjab has taken center stage, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress exchanging accusations about the government's effectiveness. On Friday, AAP MP Malvinder Kang reiterated the party's commitment to eradicate drug misuse, recalling assurances made by AAP leaders before the 2022 elections.
Despite these efforts, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlighted the escalating drug-related deaths, particularly in Amritsar, accusing the state government of mishandling the issue. Aujla emphasized that children continue to die from substance abuse, lamenting the current leadership's response.
In response, AAP national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the commencement of a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra', as part of a larger initiative to eliminate narcotics. Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, emphasized community involvement to ensure addicts receive necessary treatment and to prevent drug selling.
