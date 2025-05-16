Stalled Peace Talks: Russia and Ukraine's Diplomatic Deadlock

Russia and Ukraine engaged in their first direct peace talks in three years on Friday, with officials convening in Istanbul under Turkish mediation. However, expectations for substantial progress were low due to longstanding tensions.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, faced a Russian team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Despite their efforts, the likelihood of reaching a breakthrough remains slim, given the differing conditions proposed by each side to halt the ongoing conflict.

Diplomatic maneuvers are in full swing, with both nations attempting to demonstrate a willingness to resolve the hostilities. Meanwhile, military activities persist, affecting hopes for immediate peace. The situation remains a critical concern for global observers and mediators.

