Protest Erupts as BJP Yuva Morcha Detained Amid CM Siddaramaiah's Visit
BJP Yuva Morcha workers were detained in Mangaluru for attempting to gherao Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during a visit. The protesters accused the Congress government of neglecting regional development. Police intervened as the protestors tried to block the Chief Minister's convoy, taking many into preventive custody.
BJP Yuva Morcha workers faced detention on Friday in Mangaluru following an attempt to gherao Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his Dakshina Kannada district visit, according to police reports.
Gathered near Yeyyadi on the city's outskirts, the protesters wore black headbands and vocally criticized the Chief Minister, accusing the Congress government of neglecting regional development. They voiced their displeasure with recent political developments.
As Siddaramaiah's convoy drew near, the protesters attempted to obstruct his path, prompting a swift response from police forces, including units from the Central Armed Reserve, who took the protestors into preventive custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
