Massive Tiranga Yatras Held in Jharkhand to Honour Indian Armed Forces
The BJP organized Tiranga Yatras across Jharkhand, drawing thousands to honor the Indian Army for their role in Operation Sindoor. Led by leaders like Annapurna Devi, these events featured passionate slogans and showcased the nation's confidence in the military's capabilities against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a display of national pride, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated Tiranga Yatras throughout Jharkhand on Friday, capturing extensive public participation. The events aimed to commend the Indian Armed Forces for their valorous actions during Operation Sindoor.
In Giridih, Union Minister Annapurna Devi spearheaded the procession, asserting India's safety under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The rally overflowed with slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Victory to the Indian Army', illustrating widespread public support.
The Tiranga Yatras also took place in Ramgarh, Bokaro, and Dhanbad, with similar fervor. They remembered India's decisive retaliatory strike against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the army's strength and the nation's gratitude.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
CII Backs India's Bold Stand in Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Statement of India's Resolve Against Terrorism