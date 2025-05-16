Global Leaders Unite Against Russia's Ceasefire Stance

European leaders have reached a consensus with US President Donald Trump regarding Russia's unacceptable position in ceasefire negotiations. According to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, decisive coordination is underway.

After a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelensky, Starmer highlighted the unified stance. This coordinated response was further aligned after discussions with Trump.

The agreement, also backed by France, Germany, and Poland, was a focal point at the European leaders' summit in Albania. Starmer emphasized the importance of unified action in response to Russia's position.

