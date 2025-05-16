Civic Platform Websites Targeted in Pre-Election Cyberattack

In a significant cybersecurity breach, Russian hackers attacked the websites of Poland's ruling Civic Platform party just two days before the country's presidential election, as announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday.

Using the Telegram platform, these hackers also targeted websites belonging to the Left and the agrarian PSL party. Tusk took to social media platform X to confirm this ongoing digital assault, emphasizing that services are actively engaging in intensive countermeasures.

This incident occurs as European governments maintain heightened vigilance against potential electoral interference, especially after Romania previously canceled its presidential election due to suspected Russian meddling. As the election day nears, Polish authorities are scrambling to ensure a secure electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)