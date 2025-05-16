Tensions Rise: Trump Accuses Comey of Coded Assassination Call

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused former FBI Director James Comey of calling for his assassination through a coded social media message. Comey posted an Instagram photo featuring the number '8647' made from seashells, which Trump supporters interpreted as a suggestion to violently remove him from office.

Trump, addressing the issue in an interview, unequivocally stated that Comey knew the violent implications of the post designed to incite action against the sitting president. Although Comey has refuted these claims, maintaining he did not foresee any violent interpretation of his post, the image was removed from the platform after backlash.

The U.S. Secret Service, led by Director Sean Curran, is conducting an investigation into the matter. The contentious post has reignited political tensions, spotlighting Comey's criticism of Trump over the years. This latest episode continues to sow division following the turbulent end of Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)