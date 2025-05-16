Left Menu

Portuguese Political Parties Gear Up for Unstable Early Elections

On the eve of Portugal's third early election in three years, political parties concluded campaigns amid predictions of another unstable government. Far-right leader Andre Ventura rejoined his rally post-hospitalization, while polls suggest the ruling coalition leading without a majority. Rising tensions and fears of parliamentary deadlock loom.

Portuguese political parties concluded their election campaigns on Lisbon's bustling streets Friday, ahead of Sunday's early election, the nation's third in three years. Polls suggest the election will not result in a stable government, as supporters gathered in Baixa Chiado for final rallies.

Far-right Chega party leader Andre Ventura made a surprise return to his rally after a recent hospitalization due to an esophageal spasm. Struggling to speak, Ventura downplayed his health issues, highlighting broader national problems. Amid a supportive yet concerned crowd, some urged him to rest.

The upcoming vote follows Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's lost confidence vote, sparked by allegations regarding his family's consultancy. Latest surveys showed the ruling Democratic Alliance leading, yet short of a majority, echoing past election outcomes. Tensions rise as political leaders call for stability amidst public weariness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

