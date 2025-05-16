Macron Warns Against Eurosceptic Win in Romania

In a significant warning, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concerns on Friday regarding the possible victory of hard-right eurosceptic candidate George Simion in Romania's presidential election.

Speaking at a gathering of European leaders in Albania, Macron emphasized that such an outcome would have dire implications for Moldova, a neighboring country. The president described Simion as pro-Russian and anti-European, cautioning about the potential consequences of his election without delving into specifics.

Macron's remarks highlight the geopolitical tensions surrounding the election and the growing influence of eurosceptic forces in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)