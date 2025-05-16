Left Menu

Macron Warns Against Eurosceptic Win in Romania

French President Emmanuel Macron has cautioned that George Simion's victory in Romania's presidential election could adversely impact Moldova. Macron highlighted potential risks of a pro-Russian candidate winning in Romania. The warning was issued during a European leaders' meeting in Albania, although Macron provided no further details.

Updated: 16-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:34 IST
In a significant warning, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concerns on Friday regarding the possible victory of hard-right eurosceptic candidate George Simion in Romania's presidential election.

Speaking at a gathering of European leaders in Albania, Macron emphasized that such an outcome would have dire implications for Moldova, a neighboring country. The president described Simion as pro-Russian and anti-European, cautioning about the potential consequences of his election without delving into specifics.

Macron's remarks highlight the geopolitical tensions surrounding the election and the growing influence of eurosceptic forces in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

