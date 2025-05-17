Judge Slam Trump's Administration for Deportation Missteps

A U.S. District Judge has expressed frustration over the Trump administration's lack of transparency regarding the wrongful deportation of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The administration has been criticized for not providing sufficient information to explain its efforts to facilitate Garcia's return from El Salvador, despite previous court orders.

Judge Paula Xinis, overseeing the case, noted the administration's invocation of the state secrets privilege to justify withholding critical details. The lack of transparency has sparked concerns about potential diplomatic issues and the government's respect for the judiciary's autonomy.

The hearing in Maryland highlights ongoing tensions, as the administration continues to assure compliance with court orders, while providing minimal information. Critics argue this may indicate a broader reluctance to adhere to judicial oversight, underscoring concerns about checks and balances within the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)