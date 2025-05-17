Resignations Amid Turmoil: Libya's Government Faces Shake-up
Libya's Economy and Trade Minister Mohamed al-Hawij announced his resignation amid ongoing protests in Tripoli, marking the third minister to step down following recent violence. Alongside him, Ministers of Local Government and Housing also resigned. The government's stability remains uncertain as public dissent grows.
Libya's government is undergoing a significant shake-up as three key ministers, including Economy and Trade Minister Mohamed al-Hawij, have resigned amid protests in Tripoli.
Mohamed al-Hawij's departure follows similar resignations by the Minister of Local Government, Badr al-Tumi, and the Minister of Housing, Abu Bakr al-Ghawi. Their exits come in the wake of violent clashes that have escalated public discontent.
The instability within the internationally recognized government highlights the challenges it faces in maintaining control and responding to the demands of its citizens.
