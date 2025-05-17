Novo Nordisk's Strategic CEO Quest: Should They Look to America?

Denmark's pharmaceutical giant, Novo Nordisk, is on the hunt for a new CEO as Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen steps down amid concerns over maintaining a competitive edge in the obesity drug market.

The company, renowned for its weight-loss drug Wegovy, is facing stiff competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly, especially in the American market where the stakes are highest.

With its eyes on bolstering performance in the U.S., analysts suggest Novo might benefit from choosing a leader knowledgeable in navigating American pharmaceutical policies and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)