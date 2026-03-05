Left Menu

Middle East Tensions and Fed Dilemmas Roil U.S. Markets

U.S. stock index futures dipped amid escalating Middle East tensions and resulting inflation concerns. Broadcom's optimistic AI chip forecast buoyed tech stocks, aiding market stability. Persistent conflicts threaten further rate cuts, complicating Federal Reserve policies, while energy price surges and supply chain issues loom over global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight decline as the escalating Middle East conflict entered its sixth day, raising new inflationary concerns that could complicate monetary policy decisions for the Federal Reserve.

A strong revenue forecast from Broadcom, predicting over $100 billion in AI chip sales next year, helped stabilize the markets, seeing a 6.4% rise in premarket trading for the chip designer. Despite ongoing tensions, technology stocks have helped U.S. indexes outperform their European and Asian counterparts over the week.

Concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and rising crude oil prices continue to fuel inflation fears. Investors are keenly observing the situation, with expectations that persistent inflation pressures could delay the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. The volatility index reflects an increase in investor caution as analysts assess the economic impact.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

