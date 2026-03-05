Middle East Tensions and Fed Dilemmas Roil U.S. Markets

On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight decline as the escalating Middle East conflict entered its sixth day, raising new inflationary concerns that could complicate monetary policy decisions for the Federal Reserve.

A strong revenue forecast from Broadcom, predicting over $100 billion in AI chip sales next year, helped stabilize the markets, seeing a 6.4% rise in premarket trading for the chip designer. Despite ongoing tensions, technology stocks have helped U.S. indexes outperform their European and Asian counterparts over the week.

Concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and rising crude oil prices continue to fuel inflation fears. Investors are keenly observing the situation, with expectations that persistent inflation pressures could delay the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. The volatility index reflects an increase in investor caution as analysts assess the economic impact.