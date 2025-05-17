Bucharest's Battle: A Nationalist Surge or EU Alignment?

Bucharest's political future hangs in balance as centrist Mayor Nicusor Dan narrowly leads hard-right eurosceptic George Simion ahead of the critical presidential run-off vote, expected to reflect nationalist sentiments in the EU.

Simion, opposing military support for Ukraine, initiated political unrest by dominating the first election round. His potential win poses risks of Romanian isolation and NATO destabilization, experts warn, while Dan, advocating for EU and NATO solidarity, stands firm against corruption. Polls reveal a razor-thin contest, with diaspora votes potentially decisive.

The earlier election, annulled over alleged Russian interference, saw Simion rise as the nationalist candidate. Amid controversies, Simion promises EU fund expansion while aligning with controversial figures like the Russian-friendly Georgescu, under investigation for criminal activities.

